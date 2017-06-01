Taiwan president meets vice president of Honduras after Panama break

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the highest-level meeting with a government representative from Central America since Panama switched recognition to China on June 12, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received Vice President Ricardo Antonio Alvarez Arias at the Presidential Office Wednesday.

Panama’s departure after more than 100 years of official diplomatic ties left Taiwan with only 20 allies and fears of a domino effect. In Central America, the island can still count on Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala and the English-language country of Belize.

Tsai reportedly told Alvarez he would “feel Taiwan’s sincerity and efforts in removing trade barriers.” She was referring to a bilateral Free Trade Agreement, which she said would be used to its fullest effectiveness in order to benefit both sides.

Tsai and Alvarez already met on the first leg of her Latin American tour last January, when the Honduran vice president welcomed her at the airport in the capital Tegucigalpa, she said.

One of the Central American government member’s main tasks was to promote investment and trade with Honduras around the world, and a visit to the Taipei International Food Show was a key element of his trip, Tsai said.

The president thanked Alvarez for his country’s support at the United Nations, in particular in speaking out in favor of Taiwan’s participation in more international organizations.

Since Tsai was sworn in in May last year, China has tried to block Taiwan from expanding its international space, keeping it out of the World Health Assembly meeting and luring away diplomatic allies such as Panama and the African state of Sao Tome and Principe.