Mabroc Teas of Sri Lanka to partner with I-Mei Foods

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Mabroc Teas (Pvt.) Ltd. of Sri Lanka has chosen I-Mei Foods Co., Ltd. (義美食品) as its partner in Taiwan to distribute its tea products, reports said Wednesday.

Taiwan imports about 1 million kilo of tea leaves per year, making it a highly attractive market for tea producers around the world.

In the margin of the Taipei International Food Show, Mabroc board member Niran Ranatunga said his company was selling 30 types of loose tea leaves and nine varieties of packaged tea in Taiwan, with the latter to be distributed by I-Mei. Three more varieties of the former category were still in preparation, he said.

Mabroc’s Ayurvedic teas were designed to help out in the battle against obesity, diabetes, digestive trouble and other problems affecting the liver amongst others, and were targeted at consumers in the age group from 25 to 70, Ranatunga said.

A separate brand entitled “Lovers Leap” with teas from the Nuwara Eliya region would be launched in Taiwan after the Food Show, he added.

Mabroc Teas forms part of Hayleys PLC, one of Sri Lanka’s largest business groups, with 135 years of history under its belt. The group produces 15 million kilos of tea leaves per year, exporting to more than 200 clients across 50 countries, Ranatunga said.

In addition to the United States, Europe and Japan, the company also paid attention to growing markets in Asia, including Taiwan, which imports more tea from Sri Lanka and from Mabroc each year, according to Ranatunga.