Solar Red HTC U11 available for pre-order in Taiwan on June 20

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s HTC Corporation announced Tuesday that the Solar Red color variant of the HTC U11 smartphone is now available for pre-order through the company's Taiwan official online store beginning on June 20.

With 4GB RAM/64GB storage, HTC U11 also offers a fingerprint reader for enhanced privacy and security.

On May 16, HTC announced the availability of the flagship U11 smartphone in four colors—Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Amazing Silver, and Ice White --for presale. HTC set the price at NT$19,900 (about US$650).

HTC president of smartphones and connected devices Chang Chia-lin (張嘉臨) said on June 15 during a stockholders meeting the U11 sells better than the M10 and M9 in less than one month's time since the announcement of its availability on May 16, and that the company will not be able to catch up on global orders until early July.