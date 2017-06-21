  1. Home
Portugal is close to containing wildfire that killed 64

By  Associated Press
2017/06/21 18:00

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Authorities in Portugal say they have mostly extinguished a wildfire in the center of the country that killed 64 people last weekend.

Civil Protection Agency spokesman Vitor Vaz Pinto says that operations are being carried out Wednesday in Pedrogao Grande to prevent the fire from reigniting. He says that more than 1,200 firefighters are on duty at the blaze.

Cooler temperatures and weaker winds also helped firefighters make progress against a nearby wildfire in Gois, about 150 kilometers (95 miles) from Lisbon. There, about 1,100 firefighters supported by 11 water-dropping aircraft are battling the flames, which officials say they expect to extinguish by the end of the day.

Portugal is due to observe a minute of silence for the victims at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EDT).