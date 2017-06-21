Romanian government faces no-confidence vote

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian government is facing a no-confidence vote which has been submitted by members of the ruling party following a row with the prime minister.

The Social Democratic Party has filed the motion to oust Premier Sorin Grindeanu in Wednesday's vote. He is accused of failing to implement the party's political agenda, something he rejects.

He claims the powerful party leader Liviu Dragnea wants to remove him to have a party loyalist as premier.

Dragnea is barred from being prime minister due to a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging

The current governing coalition between the Social Democratic Party and the junior Alliance of Liberals and Democrats has 247 seats in the 465-seat legislature.