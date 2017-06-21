Late buses, busy roads affect Cameroon team plans in Russia

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Late buses and busy roads are messing up Cameroon's pre-match plans in Russia.

Cameroon coach Hugo Broos tells The Associated Press "the traffic in Moscow is a disaster."

Broos detailed Confederations Cup transport issues affecting his players at a delayed news conference Wednesday.

It started 30 minutes late at the St. Petersburg stadium where Cameroon plays Australia on Thursday.

A team dinner started at 10 p.m. Tuesday after its official bus to training was also late arriving at the hotel, then got stuck in traffic.

Broos says it's "really unpleasant" to eat so late and disrupt players' schedules.

In Moscow, where Cameroon played its first match, the team arrived one hour late at the stadium .

Broos says "things must be reviewed" before next year's World Cup.