Taiwan’s indigenous people ready to use seasonal ritual holiday as tribes entering festival hot season

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Most aboriginal tribes in Taiwan are entering the hot season of celebrating their most important traditional festivals and the indigenous people are eligible to take a day off to attend the rituals.

The day off is called the “Holiday for a Seasonal Ritual” and is a paid holiday for employed indigenous people. The Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) is responsible for consulting tribal customs of all the indigenous peoples across Taiwan and then making a yearly “Holiday for a Seasonal Ritual” calendar, according to which an indigenous individual can select a day off from the period designated for his or her tribe to attend the ritual.

More than a half of important tribal rituals in Taiwan fall in the period from July to October. For example, according to the CIP’s 2017 calendar, the Amis can select a day off between July 1 and September 30 to attend their annual harvest festival, which traditionally falls in this period of time. The harvest festival’s events, staged in many indigenous villages in Hualien County and Taitung County in eastern Taiwan, are characterized by singing, dancing, and feasting on indigenous specialties.

According to the CIP calendar, the Rukai tribe’s Kalabecengane (millet festival) is scheduled between July 1 and August 31; the Kavalan’s Qataban (harvest festival) is between July 10 and August 31; and the Thao’s Lusan (ritual to respect ancestors’ spirits) is between September 20 and October 19.

However, there have been complaints that the one-day seasonal ritual holiday is too short compared to the Han people’s Chinese New Year holiday. As most young indigenous people study or work far away from home, transportation can take up almost a whole day.