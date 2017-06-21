Eva Air ranked sixth in Skytrax's World Best Airlines Award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei-based EVA Airways, one of Taiwan's largest airlines, has been named the 6th at the SKYTRAX 2017 World Airline Awards, the Oscars of the aviation industry.

EVA Airways is also named the World's Cleanest Aircraft Cabins 2017

The World Airline Awards on Tuesday released its annual list of the world’s top airlines, in which 325 airlines, from largest international airlines to smaller domestic carriers were rated by travelers across the globe.

Despite the blockade imposed by its Gulf neighbors, the Doha based carrier Qatar Airways was announced the World’s Best Airline at the SKYTRAX 2017 World Airline Awards, which enjoyed further success by winning major awards for the World’s Best Business Class, the World’s Best First Class Lounge and as the Best Airline in the Middle East.

The World Airline Awards are most coveted quality accolades for the airline industry, often referred to as "the Oscars of the aviation industry", and are a global benchmark of airline excellence.

TOP TEN AIRLINES IN 2017

1 Qatar Airways

2 Singapore Airlines

3 ANA All Nippon Airways

4 Emirates

5 Cathay Pacific

6 EVA Air

7 Lufthansa

8 Etihad Airways

9 Hainan Airlines

10 Garuda Indonesia