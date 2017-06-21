  1. Home
As pot comes out of black market, regulators face scrutiny

By KRISTEN WYATT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/21 16:26

DENVER (AP) — States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem.

Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market.

Two recent cases in Colorado and Washington are the first known instances of current or former pot regulators being accused of misdoings with the pot industry.

Two cases might not seem like much, but they give a black eye to all marijuana regulators and fuel old fears about the criminal element's influence.

They also underscore the need for the next round of states adopting legal marijuana to get oversight right.