Pilot fined for leaving TransAsia Airways after crashes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A co-pilot was sentenced Wednesday to pay TransAsia Airways (復興航空) NT$1.3 million (US$42,650) because he left three years into a 10-year contract following two crashes involving the airline.

An ATR72-500 flying from Kaohsiung to Penghu crashed into buildings just before landing on July 23, 2014, killing 48 people on board. Just months later, an ATR72-600 which had just taken off from Taipei Songshan Airport, clipped a taxi on an elevated road before crashing into the Keelung River on February 4, 2015, with 43 deaths as a result.

The pilot, named Chen (陳), said that as a member of the airline’s ATR team, he found the company could no longer provide him with a safe working environment, so he should be able to leave early.

The Taiwan High Court did not accept his reasoning though, and fined him because he broke his contract.

In July 2011, Chen first signed a training agreement with TransAsia which stipulated that the airline would pay for his training as well as add a stipend for his living expenses.

On December 20 of the same year, the agreement was revised to allow him to serve as an ATR co-pilot, with the contract valid for 10 years, until December 19, 2021, the court said.

However, Chen handed in his resignation on March 31, 2015 and ended his contract on April 30. He said that because so many other pilots had left following the two disasters, his own workload had grown too rapidly and become so heavy it was threatening his health.

TransAsia demanded NT$1.97 million (US$64,600) from him, comprising both compensation for the training he had received and a fine. The court ruled that Chen had been unable to prove that the airline had not given proper reaction to his requests for improved flying safety. When he filled out the reasons for his resignation, he named problems with promotion as the first, and transferring to another airline as the second reason, the court said, with the lack of a safe working environment only coming third.