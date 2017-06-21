Ko Wen-je visits Turin to light up the Universiade flame

Taipei (Taiwan News) -- Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je attends the torch lighting ceremony in Turin of Italy on Tuesday to ignite the flame for the 2017 Summer Universiade in Taipei.

Ko passes the flame to Taiwan's torch bearers after lighting up the torch. After the ceremony, the torch relay will first arrive in Naples, Bangkok and Daegu in South Korea before arriving at Taiwan on June 29.

The torch will then carried to Jade Mountain, Taiwan's highest peak at 3,952 meters, before traveling around Taiwan.

After the torch ceremony, Ko is scheduled to visit Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino and Italian senators and parliamentarians.

The opening ceremony of the 19th Universiade will be held on August 19 at the Taipei Stadium.