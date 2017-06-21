Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts Yilan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck northern Taiwan at 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Central Weather Bureau (CWB) report.

The epicenter of Wednesday’s tremor was located 16.3 kilometers east of the Yilan County government's offices, at a depth of 61.5 kilometers, according to the CWB.

Yilan County was the most affected by the quake, reporting an intensity of 4, while neighboring Hualien country reported an intensity level of 3.

Other cities and counties recorded an intensity of 2, including New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taichung City, and Central Yunlin County.

Regions that reported an intensity of 1 in Taiwan included Taipei City, Central Keelung City, Central Hualien County, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Central Changhua County, and Chiayi County.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.