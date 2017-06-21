BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM REBELS — Muslim rebels raid a southern Philippine village and position themselves in a school as they engage troops in a gunbattle that officials said may be an attempt to disrupt the massive military offensive in besieged Marawi city. SENT: 700 words.

INDIA-TAX OVERHAUL — Just days from a major tax overhaul in India, states and business owners are scrambling to figure out how to make it work. The single Goods and Services Tax going into effect July 1 will replace the messy mix of state and federal taxes built up over seven decades of Indian commerce. By Nirmala George. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

INDIA-INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY — Yoga practitioners take a relaxing break to bend, twist and pose for the annual event celebrating the practice, especially in the country where it began. By Biswajeet Banerjee. SENT: 200 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-SECRET TAPES — A New Zealand lawmaker accused of making secret recordings of a staff member and then lying about what he did says he will quit when his term expires in September. By Nick Perry. SENT: 370 words, photos.

BUSINESS AND FINANCE:

JAPAN-TOSHIBA — Toshiba Corp. chooses a U.S.-Japan consortium as the preferred bidder in the sale of its lucrative memory chip business. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 500 words, photos.

MSCI-CHINA — Global stock benchmark provider MSCI makes a long-awaited decision to add mainland China-listed shares to its widely followed stock indexes. By Kelvin Chan. SENT: 500 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk will be David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.