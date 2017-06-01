Taiwan’s Hon Hai out of the running for Toshiba chip takeover

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海精密工業), also known as Foxconn Technology Group, is out of the running to buy Toshiba Corp.’s chip unit as a Japanese-American-Korean alliance was named as the preferred bidder, reports said Wednesday.

The alliance includes two Japanese companies supported by the government, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) and Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), as well as Bain Capital from the United States. South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc. is expected to provide loans in order to avoid antitrust problems, but was not mentioned in any official announcement Wednesday.

Hon Hai, which last year took control of another prominent Japanese brand-name manufacturer, Sharp Corporation, reportedly wanted to expand its influence in the country by buying up Toshiba’s chipmaker.

The planned sale has been motivated by the bankruptcy of its nuclear energy division, Westinghouse Electric.

Toshiba reportedly wants to conclude a final agreement with Bain, INCJ and DBJ by June 28 and close the transaction by next March, but the deal could still be complicated by action from other U.S. contenders, reports said.

Western Digital Corporation jointly owns chip projects with Toshiba and wants to file a lawsuit to oppose the sale, while Broadcom Ltd. was also a contender for the takeover.

The Japanese government’s main concern was thought to be the potential outflow of technology from the country.

Hon Hai is one of the world’s top smartphone assemblers, in particular of Apple Inc. products. According to a Bloomberg report, Hon Hai Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) was planning to deliver an optimistic business outlook at his company’s annual general meeting Thursday. His fortune rose to an all-time high of US$7 billion (NT$213 billion) due to increases in related companies’ stock market value, the news service reported.