BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2017/06/21 14:10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 67 257 39 87 .339
Judge NYY 66 240 61 80 .333
Dickerson TB 69 284 51 93 .327
Altuve Hou 71 271 46 88 .325
SCastro NYY 68 276 51 89 .322
Bogaerts Bos 67 268 43 86 .321
JoRamirez Cle 68 259 45 83 .320
Hosmer KC 70 266 37 81 .305
Abreu ChW 68 271 45 82 .303
AHicks NYY 55 182 39 55 .302
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Springer, Houston, 21; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; KDavis, Oakland, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 55; Judge, New York, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 50; Pujols, Los Angeles, 49; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 49; 6 tied at 46.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0.