BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|67
|257
|39
|87
|.339
|Judge NYY
|66
|240
|61
|80
|.333
|Dickerson TB
|69
|284
|51
|93
|.327
|Altuve Hou
|71
|271
|46
|88
|.325
|SCastro NYY
|68
|276
|51
|89
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|67
|268
|43
|86
|.321
|JoRamirez Cle
|68
|259
|45
|83
|.320
|Hosmer KC
|70
|266
|37
|81
|.305
|Abreu ChW
|68
|271
|45
|82
|.303
|AHicks NYY
|55
|182
|39
|55
|.302
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 24; Springer, Houston, 21; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Gallo, Texas, 18; KDavis, Oakland, 18; 4 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 55; Judge, New York, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 50; Pujols, Los Angeles, 49; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 49; 6 tied at 46.
|Pitching
JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-3; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Carrasco, Cleveland, 7-3; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Givens, Baltimore, 6-0.