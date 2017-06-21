BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|120
|000
|311—8
|14
|0
|New York
|000
|111
|000—3
|4
|1
Bridwell, Parker (6), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), D.Hernandez (9) and Maldonado; Pineda, Shreve (6), Clippard (7), Holder (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Parker 3-2. L_Clippard 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Valbuena, Maybin. New York, Judge, Sanchez.
___
|Cleveland
|200
|300
|000—5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|030
|10x—6
|11
|1
Tomlin, Goody (5), Logan (6), B.Shaw (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Tillman, Asher (5), Bleier (6), M.Castro (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Castillo. W_M.Castro 1-0. L_B.Shaw 1-2. Sv_Brach (13). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion. Baltimore, Machado 2, Schoop.
___
|Boston
|001
|403
|000—8
|13
|0
|Kansas City
|010
|000
|002—3
|4
|1
Sale, Abad (9) and Leon; Strahm, Alexander (4), K.McCarthy (6), Wood (8) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Sale 9-3. L_Strahm 2-4. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio, Moustakas.
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
|Texas
|400
|010
|01x—6
|8
|0
Liriano, Campos (5), Beliveau (6), Leone (8) and Martin; N.Martinez, Leclerc (7), Jeffress (8), Claudio (8), Kela (9) and Lucroy. W_N.Martinez 2-3. L_Liriano 3-3. HRs_Texas, Mazara, Beltre, Gomez.
___
|Chicago
|004
|021
|000—7
|16
|2
|Minnesota
|205
|010
|01x—9
|12
|1
D.Holland, Petricka (3), Beck (5), Swarzak (6), Jennings (6), Kahnle (8) and K.Smith; E.Santana, Busenitz (6), Belisle (6), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro. W_E.Santana 9-4. L_D.Holland 5-7. Sv_Kintzler (18). HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Garcia, Abreu. Minnesota, Vargas, Sano.
___
|Houston
|500
|000
|021—8
|11
|0
|Oakland
|101
|100
|100—4
|9
|1
Martes, Sipp (6), Feliz (7), Gregerson (8), D.Diaz (9) and B.McCann; Gray, Axford (6), Coulombe (7), Hendriks (8), Brady (9) and Vogt, Phegley. W_Martes 2-0. L_Gray 2-3. HRs_Houston, Beltran, Springer. Oakland, Pinder.
___
|Detroit
|110
|000
|020
|0—4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|210
|000
|100
|1—5
|9
|1
Zimmermann, Stumpf (7), Greene (7), Saupold (9), Wilson (9) and J.McCann, Avila; Miranda, Altavilla (8), Diaz (9), Cishek (10) and Zunino, Ruiz. W_Cishek 1-1. L_Wilson 3-3. HRs_Detroit, Upton, Kinsler, Martinez. Seattle, Motter, Gamel.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|011
|000
|012—5
|13
|0
|Tampa Bay
|003
|300
|00x—6
|8
|0
Garrett, Bonilla (4), Cingrani (6), A.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Cobb, Hunter (8), Colome (9) and Sucre. W_Cobb 6-5. L_Garrett 3-6. Sv_Colome (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Sucre.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|002
|040
|015—12
|11
|0
|Miami
|000
|120
|000—
|3
|6
|1
G.Gonzalez, Treinen (8), Albers (9) and Wieters; Volquez, McGowan (5), Wittgren (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_G.Gonzalez 7-1. L_Volquez 3-8. HRs_Washington, Murphy. Miami, Ozuna.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|051—6
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|002
|000
|010—3
|9
|3
M.Moore, Kontos (8), Osich (8), S.Dyson (8), Melancon (9) and Posey; Teheran, Krol (8), Motte (8) and K.Suzuki. W_M.Moore 3-7. L_Teheran 6-5. Sv_Melancon (11). HRs_San Francisco, Belt, Slater.
___
|St. Louis
|010
|000
|000
|07—8
|11
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|100
|000
|00—1
|7
|1
Leake, Cecil (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9), Siegrist (10), Tuivailala (11) and Molina; Hellickson, Benoit (8), Neris (9), Neshek (10), Ramos (11), Fien (11), Garcia (11) and Knapp. W_Siegrist 1-1. L_Ramos 0-5. HRs_St. Louis, Molina, Pham, Gyorko.
___
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Chicago
|100
|100
|02x—4
|9
|0
Chacin, Buchter (7), J.Torres (8), Valdez (8) and Torrens; Montgomery, Edwards (7), Strop (8), Grimm (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Montgomery 1-3. L_Chacin 6-6. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo, Happ.
___
|Pittsburgh
|601
|000
|000—7
|11
|1
|Milwaukee
|011
|001
|000—3
|9
|1
Kuhl, E.Santana (6), Watson (6), Hudson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and E.Diaz; Davies, Hader (6), C.Torres (8) and Pina. W_Kuhl 2-6. L_Davies 7-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen, Osuna. Milwaukee, Franklin.
___
|Arizona
|000
|001
|020—3
|6
|2
|Colorado
|010
|100
|02x—4
|10
|0
Greinke, Bradley (8) and Mathis; Marquez, Oberg (7), Rusin (7), Ottavino (8), G.Holland (9) and Wolters. W_Ottavino 1-1. L_Greinke 8-4. Sv_G.Holland (25). HRs_Arizona, Peralta, Goldschmidt. Colorado, Gonzalez.
___
|New York
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|400
|152
|00x—12
|13
|0
Gsellman, Edgin (5), Salas (6), Sewald (8) and R.Rivera; B.McCarthy, Stewart (7) and Grandal. W_B.McCarthy 6-3. L_Gsellman 5-5. Sv_Stewart (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal, Bellinger, Seager 3.