BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

Tuesday's Major League Baseball Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 120 000 311—8 14 0 New York 000 111 000—3 4 1

Bridwell, Parker (6), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), D.Hernandez (9) and Maldonado; Pineda, Shreve (6), Clippard (7), Holder (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Parker 3-2. L_Clippard 1-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Valbuena, Maybin. New York, Judge, Sanchez.

___

Cleveland 200 300 000—5 11 0 Baltimore 110 030 10x—6 11 1

Tomlin, Goody (5), Logan (6), B.Shaw (7), McAllister (8) and Gomes; Tillman, Asher (5), Bleier (6), M.Castro (7), Givens (8), Brach (9) and Castillo. W_M.Castro 1-0. L_B.Shaw 1-2. Sv_Brach (13). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion. Baltimore, Machado 2, Schoop.

___

Boston 001 403 000—8 13 0 Kansas City 010 000 002—3 4 1

Sale, Abad (9) and Leon; Strahm, Alexander (4), K.McCarthy (6), Wood (8) and S.Perez, Butera. W_Sale 9-3. L_Strahm 2-4. HRs_Kansas City, Bonifacio, Moustakas.

___

Toronto 000 000 100—1 6 0 Texas 400 010 01x—6 8 0

Liriano, Campos (5), Beliveau (6), Leone (8) and Martin; N.Martinez, Leclerc (7), Jeffress (8), Claudio (8), Kela (9) and Lucroy. W_N.Martinez 2-3. L_Liriano 3-3. HRs_Texas, Mazara, Beltre, Gomez.

___

Chicago 004 021 000—7 16 2 Minnesota 205 010 01x—9 12 1

D.Holland, Petricka (3), Beck (5), Swarzak (6), Jennings (6), Kahnle (8) and K.Smith; E.Santana, Busenitz (6), Belisle (6), Rogers (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro. W_E.Santana 9-4. L_D.Holland 5-7. Sv_Kintzler (18). HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Garcia, Abreu. Minnesota, Vargas, Sano.

___

Houston 500 000 021—8 11 0 Oakland 101 100 100—4 9 1

Martes, Sipp (6), Feliz (7), Gregerson (8), D.Diaz (9) and B.McCann; Gray, Axford (6), Coulombe (7), Hendriks (8), Brady (9) and Vogt, Phegley. W_Martes 2-0. L_Gray 2-3. HRs_Houston, Beltran, Springer. Oakland, Pinder.

___

Detroit 110 000 020 0—4 7 0 Seattle 210 000 100 1—5 9 1

(10 innings)

Zimmermann, Stumpf (7), Greene (7), Saupold (9), Wilson (9) and J.McCann, Avila; Miranda, Altavilla (8), Diaz (9), Cishek (10) and Zunino, Ruiz. W_Cishek 1-1. L_Wilson 3-3. HRs_Detroit, Upton, Kinsler, Martinez. Seattle, Motter, Gamel.

___

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 011 000 012—5 13 0 Tampa Bay 003 300 00x—6 8 0

Garrett, Bonilla (4), Cingrani (6), A.Hernandez (8) and Barnhart; Cobb, Hunter (8), Colome (9) and Sucre. W_Cobb 6-5. L_Garrett 3-6. Sv_Colome (20). HRs_Cincinnati, Votto. Tampa Bay, Dickerson, Sucre.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Washington 002 040 015—12 11 0 Miami 000 120 000— 3 6 1

G.Gonzalez, Treinen (8), Albers (9) and Wieters; Volquez, McGowan (5), Wittgren (7), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto. W_G.Gonzalez 7-1. L_Volquez 3-8. HRs_Washington, Murphy. Miami, Ozuna.

___

San Francisco 000 000 051—6 9 0 Atlanta 002 000 010—3 9 3

M.Moore, Kontos (8), Osich (8), S.Dyson (8), Melancon (9) and Posey; Teheran, Krol (8), Motte (8) and K.Suzuki. W_M.Moore 3-7. L_Teheran 6-5. Sv_Melancon (11). HRs_San Francisco, Belt, Slater.

___

St. Louis 010 000 000 07—8 11 0 Philadelphia 000 100 000 00—1 7 1

(11 innings)

Leake, Cecil (7), Rosenthal (8), Oh (9), Siegrist (10), Tuivailala (11) and Molina; Hellickson, Benoit (8), Neris (9), Neshek (10), Ramos (11), Fien (11), Garcia (11) and Knapp. W_Siegrist 1-1. L_Ramos 0-5. HRs_St. Louis, Molina, Pham, Gyorko.

___

San Diego 000 000 000—0 5 1 Chicago 100 100 02x—4 9 0

Chacin, Buchter (7), J.Torres (8), Valdez (8) and Torrens; Montgomery, Edwards (7), Strop (8), Grimm (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Montgomery 1-3. L_Chacin 6-6. HRs_Chicago, Rizzo, Happ.

___

Pittsburgh 601 000 000—7 11 1 Milwaukee 011 001 000—3 9 1

Kuhl, E.Santana (6), Watson (6), Hudson (7), Nicasio (8), Rivero (9) and E.Diaz; Davies, Hader (6), C.Torres (8) and Pina. W_Kuhl 2-6. L_Davies 7-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen, Osuna. Milwaukee, Franklin.

___

Arizona 000 001 020—3 6 2 Colorado 010 100 02x—4 10 0

Greinke, Bradley (8) and Mathis; Marquez, Oberg (7), Rusin (7), Ottavino (8), G.Holland (9) and Wolters. W_Ottavino 1-1. L_Greinke 8-4. Sv_G.Holland (25). HRs_Arizona, Peralta, Goldschmidt. Colorado, Gonzalez.

___

New York 000 000 000— 0 4 1 Los Angeles 400 152 00x—12 13 0

Gsellman, Edgin (5), Salas (6), Sewald (8) and R.Rivera; B.McCarthy, Stewart (7) and Grandal. W_B.McCarthy 6-3. L_Gsellman 5-5. Sv_Stewart (1). HRs_Los Angeles, Grandal, Bellinger, Seager 3.