Int'l Yoga Day marked by millions in India, where it began

An Indian Sadhu or Hindu holy man performs Yoga as others follow during the International Yoga Day at Kamakhya temple in Gauhati, India
Indians perform Yoga during International Yoga Day celebrations in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Millions of yoga enthusi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga to mark international yoga day in Lucknow, India, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Millions
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Indians in mass crowds across the country are bending and twisting and posing to celebrate International Yoga Day in the place where it began.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined 50,000 students and other residents in the northern city of Lucknow for a mass yoga session early Wednesday. Similar yoga displays have been organized in villages, towns and cities across India.
The United Nations proclaimed the date in 2014 and it's being marked around the world.
The practice began in ancient India, and Modi has described yoga as free health insurance and exhorted people to make it a part of their daily lives.