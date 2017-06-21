Young immigrants write of hope in gang-scarred US town

In this Wednesday, June 14, 2017, photo, the sixth grade class of Maria Victoria Mendoza, watches an end of year presentation Brentwood
BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — A group of young immigrants has written a book about how they fled street gangs in Central America in search of a better life in a New York town now plagued by the same gang violence.
The book was a class project by sixth-graders in the Long Island town of Brentwood.
It tells stories of the lives they fled, including paying "war taxes" to gangs and being hit by a stray bullet.
The book is mostly hopeful, with little about the MS-13 gang that has put Brentwood and neighboring Central Islip in its grip. The gang has been blamed for 11 killings of young people since the school year began.