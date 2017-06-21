S. Korean Grandpa KO's young man with flying kick for stealing seat on bus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An image of an enraged elderly South Korean man performing a double flying kick to the head of a young man occupying a priority seat has quickly gone viral in South Korea and now Taiwan.

According to the South Korean media outlet allkpop, the netizen, who posted the image on the South Korean forum Clien, witnessed an elderly man approximately 70 years of age requesting that a young man relinquish his seat in the priority seating area, which is reserved for the elderly, disabled, small children, and pregnant women. However the young man refused and an argument ensued.

Suddenly, the elderly man pulled himself up by an overhead handrail and executed a double front kick to the young man's face, knocking the bewildered youth off the seat.

As for the young man's rationale for taking the priority seat, according to allkop, "It is also uncertain whether the young man was suffering from an injury or had a legitimate reason to sit in the designated chair which is also available for handicapped people."

South Korean netizens quickly began to debate the incident, with many taking the side of the elderly man for standing up for his right to the accessible seating. While others felt such violence was not justified and was disproportionate to the actions of the younger man.

The image, titled in Korean "The end of a person sitting on a senior seat," was originally posted by a South Korean netizen on June 2 and spread to Taiwan's popular online forum PTT yesterday, where it generated over 400 comments.



Image posted on Korean online forum Clien.