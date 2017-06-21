Taiwan showcases defense tech at Paris Air Show

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology is leading a delegation comprising several Taiwan companies and organizations at the 52nd International Paris Air Show taking place June 19-25, showcasing a variety of domestically developed defense and aerospace technologies.

The NCSIST is the primary research and development organization of the Ministry of National Defense. In the air show’s exhibition area, the institute is displaying 48 of its products including unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, infrared equipment and observation systems as well as electro-optical products, which are designed to perform a range of tasks through the generation, detection and manipulation of light.

According to the NCSIST, participating in this year’s Paris show will give it the opportunity to expand its presence in Europe as well as potentially establish global partnerships. Through such efforts, the institute hopes Taiwan can become a significant link in the global supply chain of defense-related technologies.

At the exhibition, the NCSIST is displaying some of its most innovative creations such as the Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missile and Hsiung Feng III supersonic anti-ship missile, both of which have been deployed aboard vessels of the Republic of China (Taiwan) navy.

The HF II, with its cutting-edge aerodynamic configuration, is designed to penetrate targets before detonating and has the ability to fly at extremely low altitudes, which reduces the risk of enemy detection, according to the institute. The HF III, on the other hand, has similar specifications as well as the ability to travel at supersonic speeds, it added.

Also on display are the NCSIST’s UAV defense system, which utilizes technologies such as spectrum monitoring and management; radar detection and UAV deterrents, all of which could be used in areas such as airport and border security; and a laser warning system, which can detect and analyze a variety of enemy laser emissions when installed in armored vehicles and on warships.

Established in 1909, the International Paris Air Show, organized by the French Aerospace Industries Association, is one of the most influential exhibitions dedicated to the global aerospace industry. The previous show took place in 2015, attracting exhibitors from over 2,300 companies as well as some 150,000 visitors.