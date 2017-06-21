Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 21 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Only six local governments abide by new work week rules

@China Times: Severance of Panama ties impacts independence movement

@Liberty Times: Prosecutors seeking death penalty for model's killing

@Apple Daily: Daughter absent from entertainer's public funeral

@Economic Daily News: Export orders register growth for consecutive 10 months

@Commercial Times: Pegatron gets big orders from three major clients

