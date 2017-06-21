  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Headlines across Taiwan on June 21, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/06/21 09:54

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 21, 2017.(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 21 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Only six local governments abide by new work week rules
@China Times: Severance of Panama ties impacts independence movement
@Liberty Times: Prosecutors seeking death penalty for model's killing
@Apple Daily: Daughter absent from entertainer's public funeral
@Economic Daily News: Export orders register growth for consecutive 10 months
@Commercial Times: Pegatron gets big orders from three major clients
 
