BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Thursday's Match
Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2
|Friday's Matches
Colon 2, San Lorenzo 1
San Martin 0, Temperley 1
Huracan 1, Santa Fe 0
Talleres 0, Gimnasia 1
|Saturday's Matches
Banfield 3, Rosario Central 1
Arsenal 1, Godoy Cruz 2
Estudiantes 2, Belgrano 0
Atletico Rafaela 1, Quilmes 1
Aldosivi 0, Boca Juniors 4
Velez Sarsfield 5, Sarmiento 1
|Sunday's Matches
Newell's 1, Lanus 1
Patronato Parana 0, Tigre 2
Independiente 1, Olimpo 1
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0
River Plate 2, Racing Club 3