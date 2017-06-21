BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/21 07:44
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 28 17 8 3 58 22 59
Banfield 29 17 3 9 41 32 54
River Plate 28 15 7 6 50 28 52
San Lorenzo 29 16 4 9 45 34 52
Estudiantes 28 14 8 6 43 26 50
Newell's 28 14 7 7 39 26 49
Independiente 28 13 10 5 35 22 49
Racing Club 28 15 4 9 47 39 49
Colon 28 14 6 8 32 24 48
Lanus 28 13 7 8 33 24 46
Defensa y Justicia 28 12 7 9 27 21 43
Rosario Central 28 11 9 8 36 27 42
Talleres 28 11 7 10 31 26 40
Gimnasia 28 11 7 10 24 23 40
Godoy Cruz 28 12 4 12 32 32 40
Atletico Rafaela 28 10 7 11 29 26 37
Temperley 28 10 6 12 28 35 36
Velez Sarsfield 28 10 5 13 30 39 35
Olimpo 28 8 10 10 32 30 34
Santa Fe 28 8 8 12 24 34 32
San Martin 28 7 11 10 26 37 32
Atletico Tucuman 28 8 7 13 32 38 31
Patronato Parana 28 7 9 12 26 38 30
Huracan 28 6 10 12 23 28 28
Tigre 28 7 7 14 31 41 28
Sarmiento 28 6 7 15 27 46 25
Aldosivi 28 5 10 13 15 36 25
Quilmes 28 6 6 16 16 40 24
Arsenal 28 6 5 17 23 47 23
Belgrano 28 4 10 14 19 33 22
Thursday, June 15

Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2

Friday, June 16

Colon 2, San Lorenzo 1

San Martin 0, Temperley 1

Huracan 1, Santa Fe 0

Talleres 0, Gimnasia 1

Saturday, June 17

Banfield 3, Rosario Central 1

Arsenal 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Estudiantes 2, Belgrano 0

Atletico Rafaela 1, Quilmes 1

Aldosivi 0, Boca Juniors 4

Velez Sarsfield 5, Sarmiento 1

Sunday, June 18

Newell's 1, Lanus 1

Patronato Parana 0, Tigre 2

Independiente 1, Olimpo 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 2, Racing Club 3

Tuesday, June 20

San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0

Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2200 GMT

Wednesday, June 21

Rosario Central vs. Talleres 0015 GMT

Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT

Racing Club vs. Colon 2210 GMT

Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2245 GMT

Thursday, June 22

River Plate vs. Aldosivi 0030 GMT

Belgrano vs. Newell's 1800 GMT

Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2010 GMT

Lanus vs. Huracan 2010 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2220 GMT

Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2220 GMT

Friday, June 23

Santa Fe vs. Independiente 0030 GMT

Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield 0030 GMT

Sunday, June 25

Estudiantes vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Huracan vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Colon vs. River Plate 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT