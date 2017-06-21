BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|28 17
|8
|3
|58
|22
|59
|Banfield
|29 17
|3
|9
|41
|32
|54
|River Plate
|28 15
|7
|6
|50
|28
|52
|San Lorenzo
|29 16
|4
|9
|45
|34
|52
|Estudiantes
|28 14
|8
|6
|43
|26
|50
|Newell's
|28 14
|7
|7
|39
|26
|49
|Independiente
|28 13 10
|5
|35
|22
|49
|Racing Club
|28 15
|4
|9
|47
|39
|49
|Colon
|28 14
|6
|8
|32
|24
|48
|Lanus
|28 13
|7
|8
|33
|24
|46
|Defensa y Justicia 28 12
|7
|9
|27
|21
|43
|Rosario Central
|28 11
|9
|8
|36
|27
|42
|Talleres
|28 11
|7 10
|31
|26
|40
|Gimnasia
|28 11
|7 10
|24
|23
|40
|Godoy Cruz
|28 12
|4 12
|32
|32
|40
|Atletico Rafaela
|28 10
|7 11
|29
|26
|37
|Temperley
|28 10
|6 12
|28
|35
|36
|Velez Sarsfield
|28 10
|5 13
|30
|39
|35
|Olimpo
|28
|8 10 10
|32
|30
|34
|Santa Fe
|28
|8
|8 12
|24
|34
|32
|San Martin
|28
|7 11 10
|26
|37
|32
|Atletico Tucuman
|28
|8
|7 13
|32
|38
|31
|Patronato Parana
|28
|7
|9 12
|26
|38
|30
|Huracan
|28
|6 10 12
|23
|28
|28
|Tigre
|28
|7
|7 14
|31
|41
|28
|Sarmiento
|28
|6
|7 15
|27
|46
|25
|Aldosivi
|28
|5 10 13
|15
|36
|25
|Quilmes
|28
|6
|6 16
|16
|40
|24
|Arsenal
|28
|6
|5 17
|23
|47
|23
|Belgrano
|28
|4 10 14
|19
|33
|22
|Thursday, June 15
Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2
|Friday, June 16
Colon 2, San Lorenzo 1
San Martin 0, Temperley 1
Huracan 1, Santa Fe 0
Talleres 0, Gimnasia 1
|Saturday, June 17
Banfield 3, Rosario Central 1
Arsenal 1, Godoy Cruz 2
Estudiantes 2, Belgrano 0
Atletico Rafaela 1, Quilmes 1
Aldosivi 0, Boca Juniors 4
Velez Sarsfield 5, Sarmiento 1
|Sunday, June 18
Newell's 1, Lanus 1
Patronato Parana 0, Tigre 2
Independiente 1, Olimpo 1
Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0
River Plate 2, Racing Club 3
|Tuesday, June 20
San Lorenzo 1, Banfield 0
Gimnasia vs. San Martin 2200 GMT
|Wednesday, June 21
Rosario Central vs. Talleres 0015 GMT
Quilmes vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
Temperley vs. Defensa y Justicia 2130 GMT
Racing Club vs. Colon 2210 GMT
Olimpo vs. Boca Juniors 2245 GMT
|Thursday, June 22
River Plate vs. Aldosivi 0030 GMT
Belgrano vs. Newell's 1800 GMT
Sarmiento vs. Patronato Parana 2010 GMT
Lanus vs. Huracan 2010 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Estudiantes 2220 GMT
Tigre vs. Atletico Rafaela 2220 GMT
|Friday, June 23
Santa Fe vs. Independiente 0030 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Velez Sarsfield 0030 GMT
|Sunday, June 25
Estudiantes vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Huracan vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Colon vs. River Plate 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT