BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/06/21 07:44
Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Thursday's Match

Defensa y Justicia 1, Independiente 2

Friday's Matches

Colon 2, San Lorenzo 1

San Martin 0, Temperley 1

Huracan 1, Santa Fe 0

Talleres 0, Gimnasia 1

Saturday's Matches

Banfield 3, Rosario Central 1

Arsenal 1, Godoy Cruz 2

Estudiantes 2, Belgrano 0

Atletico Rafaela 1, Quilmes 1

Aldosivi 0, Boca Juniors 4

Velez Sarsfield 5, Sarmiento 1

Sunday's Matches

Newell's 1, Lanus 1

Patronato Parana 0, Tigre 2

Independiente 1, Olimpo 1

Defensa y Justicia 3, Atletico Tucuman 0

River Plate 2, Racing Club 3