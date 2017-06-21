Marlins minor leaguer Morales suspended for 80 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins catcher Roy Morales has been suspended for 80 games under baseball's minor league drug program following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol.

The 21-year-old was a 12th-round draft pick three years ago from Colegio Angel David High School in Lares, Puerto Rico. He was batting .288 with one homer and 15 RBIs in 30 games this season for Class A Jupiter of the Florida State League.

His suspension, announced Tuesday, was the 44th this year under the minor league drug program. There have been two under the big league program: Pittsburgh All-Star outfielder Starling Marte and Philadelphia pitcher Elniery Garcia.