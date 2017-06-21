FedEx tops Street 4Q forecasts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — FedEx Corp. (FDX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.02 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $3.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.89 per share.

The package delivery company posted revenue of $15.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3 billion, or $11.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $60.32 billion.

FedEx expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.45 to $13.25 per share.

FedEx shares have increased 12 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen roughly 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $208.95, a rise of 27 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FDX

