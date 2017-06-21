Impatient rider leaps from stalled subway to walk on tracks

NEW YORK (AP) — Transit officials in New York City say a straphanger stuck on a subway train stalled in a tunnel during the morning rush hour jumped off the cars and walked on the tracks.

Signal problems that have plagued the system in recent months brought the F train to a stop Tuesday for nearly half an hour outside Manhattan's 34th Street station. The glitch at about 6:30 a.m. spread through the system, causing major delays.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it received reports of one man jumping onto the tracks from the space between subway cars.

The spokesman says the stunt was incredibly dangerous and adds: "Under no circumstances should customers leave a train unless instructed to do so by the train crew."