6 months after Oakland blaze, report details death and panic

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Voices screamed out "Fire!" Suddenly, the lights went out and it got harder to breathe inside Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse.

Many of the 36 fire victims huddled together in the dark, and that's how they died. Some of the young partygoers were found wrapped together in rugs. All died of smoke inhalation.

The details are in a 50-page report made public by the Oakland Fire Department more than six months after the December inferno at the illegally occupied artist collective.

The report is filled with harrowing accounts of death and panic as the flames spread.

It contains many previously unknown details about the deadliest U.S. structure fire in more than 14 years.

The report concludes officials could not determine the fire's cause because of extensive fire damage.