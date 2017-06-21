Poll: More Russians skeptical about Putin's economic course

MOSCOW (AP) — An opinion poll shows that an increasing share of Russians have become disillusioned with President Vladimir Putin's ability to improve the economy and curb rampant corruption.

Forty percent of those surveyed for a Pew Research Center poll released Tuesday disapproved of Putin's handling of Russia's economy, compared to 23 percent two years ago. Separately, 45 percent of survey respondents said they disapproved of how he's dealing with corruption, compared to 29 percent two years ago.

The nationwide poll of over 1,000 people with a 4 percent margin of error was held in February-April.

Russia's economy has been hit by a combination of flagging energy prices and Western sanctions over the Ukrainian crisis.

Tens of thousands Russians protested against corruption earlier this month, casting a challenge to the Kremlin.