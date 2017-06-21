Parents of alleged MS-13 victims speak at House hearing

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Parents of two New York teenagers brutally slain in an alleged MS-13 killing are urging members of Congress to take action to combat gang violence.

Evelyn Rodriguez and Robert Mickens spoke on behalf of their daughters. Lifelong friends Kayla Cuevas and Nisa (NEE'-suh) Mickens were attacked with machetes and bats near their Long Island homes in September.

The alleged killers are facing murder charges that could result in the death penalty.

Prosecutors say 16-year-old Kayla was targeted because of ongoing disputes with gang members at her school. They say 15-year-old Nisa was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Rodriguez and Mickens appeared Tuesday at a hearing of the House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence. The hearing was held at a courthouse on Long Island.