Venezuela calls countries "lap dogs" at OAS Mexico meeting

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Venezuela's foreign minister has called Peru and other countries "lap dogs of imperialism" at the Organization of American States general assembly being held in the Mexican resort of Cancun.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez staged a fiery return to the OAS summit Tuesday, a day after she walked out, saying Venezuela did not recognize the meeting and intended to leave the hemispheric organization.

While the OAS narrowly failed to pass a resolution calling for an end to Venezuela's political crisis, Peru and other countries continued Tuesday to mention the desperate situation on Venezuela's streets that has left at least 70 people dead and more than 1,300 injured.

Rodriguez said of those countries: "if they form part of the litter of lap dogs of imperialism, Venezuela doesn't."