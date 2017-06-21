Debate heats up over teaching climate change in US schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The struggle over what American students learn about global warming is heating up as conservative lawmakers and climate change doubters attempt to push rejected or debunked theories into the classroom.

An overwhelming majority of climate scientists say manmade emissions drive global warming, but there's no consensus among educators about how climate change and its causes should be taught.

Deputy director Glenn Branch of the National Center for Science Education says many schools teach climate change in some way, but teachers vary in how much they emphasize human impact.

He says teachers who share the doubts President Donald Trump has expressed about climate change might be emboldened by him withdrawing from the international agreement on curbing global warming. For other instructors, that move reinforces their commitment to teaching about the human impact.