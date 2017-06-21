Officials: Pakistan shoots down Iranian drone near border

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say an air force fighter jet has shot down an unmanned Iranian drone in its southwestern Baluchistan province.

Both officials Tuesday said the unmanned aircraft was shot down over the weekend and was deep inside Pakistani airspace. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to media.

The Pakistani Air Force declined to comment on the matter.

Iran, in recent months, has expressed concern over militants operating along the Pakistani border. Iran's army chief recently warned that the country was willing to strike militants inside Pakistan — remarks that drew a strong protest from Islamabad.