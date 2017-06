Probe into Rome's 5-Star mayor heats up as movement reels

ROME (AP) — Italian news reports say Rome's embattled mayor is at risk of indictment for some controversial City Hall appointments, the latest blow to Italy's populist 5-Star Movement and its highest-profile office-holder.

Italian news agency ANSA and Rome daily Repubblica say Rome prosecutors concluded an investigation on Tuesday and are accusing Mayor Virginia Raggi of abuse of office for one appointment and making false statements concerning another. The prosecutors are seeking to shelve additional charges.

Raggi promised her full cooperation.

ANSA quoted her lawyer, Alessandro Mancori, as saying he expected to be able to explain the appointments once he had read prosecutors' recommendations.

Raggi was elected a year ago in the 5-Star's biggest single electoral victory to date. The movement is Italy's biggest opposition party, but did poorly in recent local elections.