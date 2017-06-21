Reports: Passenger tries to steer bus off road in Sicily

ROME (AP) — Italian news reports say a young Sudanese bus passenger grabbed the steering wheel and tried to pull the vehicle off the road in Sicily before off-duty soldiers on board intervened.

The ANSA news agency says there were moments of fear among the other passengers aboard the bus, which was heading from Trapani to Palermo on Tuesday. A motive hasn't been ascertained, but Palermo prosecutors are investigating.

Waves of African migrants have arrived in Sicily in recent years. Many make their way to family members and migrant communities in northern Europe, while others stay behind and find work, particularly in the island's agriculture industry.