France swelters under heatwave more typical of high summer

PARIS (AP) — Most of France is under a severe weather alert due to an intense heatwave that is expected to last through the coming days.

In Paris on Tuesday, the temperature was forecast to reach high as 36 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and produced scenes usually observed at summer's height.

Parisian Alexandre Boudy enjoyed the proximity of a fountain close to the Eiffel Tower during his lunch break.

He says he is taking care to stay hydrated while enjoying the unusually warm weather.

French authorities are particularly sensitive about hot weather and have issued nationwide risk warnings and recommendations since thousands of people died in a heatwave in 2003.

Only the southeast region of France and the island of Corsica were unaffected.