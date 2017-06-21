Guyana to probe handling of alleged plot against president

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The government of Guyana is appointing a special commission to probe how police handled the investigation of an alleged plot to kill the president of the South American country that authorities have said was a hoax.

Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan said Tuesday that he believes police could have been more thorough in their investigation into a businessman who was questioned and released last month. The man told reporters in April that he was offered a piece of land and $35,000 allegedly to kill Guyana President David Granger. The man has since reappeared on TV to say that police no longer are interested in his story.

State Minister Joseph Harmon has said that security around the president and his family has been increased as a precaution.