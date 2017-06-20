French kids thank Pittsburgh officials for climate stand

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh's mayor and City Council say they've received hand-drawn cards from children in Paris, thanking them for the city's support of the Paris climate accord after President Donald Trump announced the United States was withdrawing from the agreement.

Mayor Bill Peduto became a focal point after President Trump announced he was "elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris" in justifying his decision.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review first reported Tuesday that Councilman Dan Gilman posted images of the cards on Twitter and Facebook after they were received by council and Peduto.

One of the cards featured a French flag. Another had a rendering of the city's skyline and one of its many bridges.

Trump announced his decision June 1.