Ivanka Trump visits Capitol to talk child care

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump is visiting Capitol Hill to meet with Republican lawmakers on child care policy.

The senior adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump was at the Capitol for a meeting with Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Deb Fischer and other lawmakers. As she entered the session, she said she was "looking forward to a robust discussion."

A White House official said the group would be discussing child care tax policy. The administration is seeking to include a child care proposal as part of a tax reform effort.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Childcare is a major expense for American working families. This Admin. is focused on creating policy solutions to enable them to thrive!"