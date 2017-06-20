The Latest: Officer in shooting: 'I don't have a taser'

Zamirah Cacho, center, is embraced by Mykla Gainey, left, and a staff member from a nearby community center at a memorial outside where
A neighbor girl walks past a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed a day earlier at her apartment by police Mond
Qrenesia McClendon, left, and Kissehanet Tesfa make signs at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apar
A child steps over burned-out candles at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier
Neighbor Cha Velasquez looks on at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by pol
A teenager holds a candle against a breeze at a memorial outside where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day ear
A girl plays outside of the building where a pregnant mother was shot and killed at her apartment a day earlier by police, Monday, June
Charleena Lyles's aunt Laurie Davis and oldest sister Monika Williams hold each other as several dozen people attend a vigil outside th
Monika Williams, front, a relative of the victim, is comforted at the scene a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartments a
Laurie Davis, an aunt of Charleena Lyles, cries and hugs another family member as several dozen people attend a vigil outside the apart
Florida Carroll, a relative of the victim, cries into her phone at the scene of a police shooting at the Brettler Family Place Apartmen
A Seattle Police officer cradles a child, with two more in the car, at the scene where police shot and killed a 30-year-old woman at th
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a woman by Seattle police (all times local):
8:33 a.m.
The transcript of a Seattle Police recording of the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by officers shows that one of them said "get back" and "Tase her" and the other officer replied: "I don't have a taser."
Authorities say 30-year-old Charleena Lyles confronted the two officers Sunday with a knife when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment. Family members have questioned why police didn't use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.
The transcript of the encounter released by police late Monday shows that one of the officers said "we need help" and they were facing "a woman with two knives."
12:19 a.m.
A police audio recording has provided clues about the shooting of a pregnant woman by Seattle police.
The recording indicates the officers spent about two minutes calmly speaking with 30-year-old Charleena Lyles on Sunday about the theft of an X-box before the situation escalated.
Authorities say she then confronted officers with a knife. Officers are heard shouting "get back!" and the woman saying "do it! do it!"
Earlier on the tape, before the officers head into the apartment, they talk about the woman previously waving large metal shears, trying to prevent officers from leaving her apartment and making statements about her and her daughter turning into wolves.
Family members questioned why police didn't use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.