Clashes erupt in Central African Republic after peace deal

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Aid workers say heavy fighting has erupted between armed groups in Central African Republic only hours after a peace deal was signed in Rome.

Thirteen of the 14 armed groups signed the agreement that called for an immediate cease-fire.

However, Doctors Without Borders says fighting already resumed early Tuesday in the town of Bria.

Mumuza Muhindo Musubaho, the group's project coordinator in Bria, says 35 people were wounded by 9:30 a.m., most by gunshots.

Monday's deal was brokered by the Sant'Egidio Catholic Community, despite widespread skepticism given similar failed efforts in the past.

Central African Republic has been mired in violence since 2013 and at least half a million people are internally displaced. Over the past year, alliances have shifted and fighting has erupted even between formerly allied rebels.