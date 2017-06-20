Mayoral hopeful: I assaulted people, carried gun as a youth

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man seeking a spot on the Democratic primary ballot for the Syracuse mayor's race has admitted assaulting people, toting a gun and trying his hand at dealing drugs.

The Post-Standard reports (http://bit.ly/2sLXHXv ) 27-year-old Raymond Blackwell said during Monday night's mayoral candidate forum at a community center that his actions were carried out during the "foolishness of youth."

Blackwell said he was "one of those kids running around assaulting people" while carrying a gun to parties and trying to sell drugs.

He said he was openly discussing his criminal past to show that growing up on the streets of Syracuse means he knows what many city residents have experienced.

Blackwell said he was never arrested.

He's among six Democrats hoping to be placed on the Democratic primary ballot in September.

