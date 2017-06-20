Comedian Marc Maron more than talk on Netflix comedy 'GLOW'

NEW YORK (AP) — When Marc Maron heard about a role that might be right for him on a new Netflix comedy called "GLOW," he got busy.

In truth, he was already pretty busy as a stand-up comic and the host of a popular interview-based podcast, "WTF." And he was just wrapping up four seasons as producer, writer and star of "Maron," a TV comedy largely based on his life.

But with "GLOW," he was angling to play a character different from himself: the washed-up producer of a pro women's wrestling cable TV show set in the 1980s.

What are major differences? That character isn't neurotic and self-reflective, Maron says. And he is. "Compulsively," says Maron with a laugh.

"GLOW," which also stars Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin, premieres Friday.