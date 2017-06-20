Hungary rejects US criticism of law on foreign-funded NGOs

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's government says the United States is applying double standards in its criticism of recent legislation on civic groups that receive funds from foreign donors.

A statement Tuesday from the government spokesman's office said the U.S. State Department was being "misled" by a disinformation campaign in international media and "strongly assisted by Soros organizations."

Some Hungarian groups supported by Hungarian-American financier George Soros are at the center of the dispute.

Under the legislation, groups getting more than around $26,000 a year from abroad have to register with the courts and identify themselves as being foreign-funded.

The Hungarian government says it wants to reveal which organizations want "to influence Hungarian public life and migration policy" according to foreign interests.

The State Department has described the law as unfairly targeting groups receiving foreign funding.