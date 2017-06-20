Free entrepreneurship lecture for new immigrants to take place in Taipei June 27

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A free lecture organized by Taipei City Department of Economic Development (DED) on how to start a new business for new immigrants will take place at Taipei City Hall’s Conference Room N209 at 2 p.m. on June 27.

Registration for attending the lecture will end at 9 a.m. on June 27.

The aim of the lecture is to provide new immigrants from Southeast Asian countries with knowledge and information regarding entrepreneurial knowhow.

Speaker of the lecture, Vietnamese Bibi Tran – who has resided in Taiwan for 17 years – will be sharing her story in a speech titled “Taiwan is My Home: How to Launch a Business in Taiwan and Fulfill Your Life” with the audience. Having overcome challenges spanning cultural conflicts, maladjustment, marriage issues, child-rearing problems, difficulties in acquiring skills to earn a living, and more, Tran managed to obtain a number of level C technician certificates through vocational training programs. She currently teaches Vietnamese and culture of her homeland in Hsinchu and Miaoli.

According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, the island’s new immigrant population has been growing over the years. Taipei, with a new immigrant population of 40,000, takes up the third place of all municipalities.

The DED noted that the lecture is part of the City’s initiative to assist would-be entrepreneurs through experience sharing by prominent figures from different industries. Topics include approaches to creating effective commercial models and devising marketing strategies, corporate management, fund raising tips, among others.

To sign up for the talk, visit the web page (Chinese and Vietnamese).

Related information can also be found at StartUP@Taipei or its Facebook fan page (Chinese).