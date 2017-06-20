Ex-Israeli PM Olmert unwell, taken from prison to hospital

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Israel's Prison Service says imprisoned former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was taken to hospital after feeling unwell.

Assaf Librati says a doctor examined Olmert after he "didn't feel well" and instructed that he be taken to hospital on Tuesday.

Librati declined to comment on local media reports that Olmert had suffered a heart attack.

The 71-year-old Olmert, who is appealing for early release, was a longtime fixture in Israel's hawkish right wing when he dramatically took a more conciliatory line toward the Palestinians a decade ago.

He was convicted in 2014 in a wide-ranging case that accused him of accepting bribes to promote a real-estate project years before he became premier in 2006.

His imprisonment capped a fall from grace that ushered in the Benjamin Netanyahu era.