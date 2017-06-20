  1. Home
  2. World

Jordan court told of heavy fire in killing of 3 US troops

By  Associated Press
2017/06/20 21:12

This Nov. 2016 photo shows a tribute from the Ice House drive-thru liquor store in Houston, Texas to 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Mo

This 2017 photo shows the tombstone in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia of 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Houston,

In this fall of 2013 photo, 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas, poses after graduating from special forces tr

This June 17, 2017 photo shows a dog tag made in memorial of fallen U.S. Green Beret Kevin McEnroe worn by his father Brian in Amman, J

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A crime scene investigator has told a military court that a convoy carrying American troops came under heavy fire at the gate of a Jordanian base, including from inside a guard house.

The investigator testified Tuesday in the murder trial of a Jordanian soldier who has been accused of killing three U.S. military trainers at entrance to the base in November.

The investigator says multiple rounds were fired from two M-16 assault rifles, and that some of the cartridges were found inside the guard house.

The guard house was a few feet from the convoy's first car whose driver and passenger were killed instantly.

Jordanian troops have testified that the defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, was in the guard house before firing took place.

The defendant has pleaded "not guilty."