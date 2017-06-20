Man convicted in Germany in aside to famous 'fake news' case

BERLIN (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been convicted of sexual abuse of a child in Berlin in a case Chancellor Angela Merkel cited as an example of Russia attempting to manipulate German public opinion through fake news reports.

When a 13-year-old girl of Russian origin known as "Lisa" went missing in the German capital in 2016, Russian state media and the foreign minister claimed she was abducted and raped by asylum-seekers and German authorities were covering up the case.

Police later determined the girl made up the kidnapping and had run away.

But while investigating the case, authorities found she did have sex in 2015 with 24-year-old Ismet S.

Berlin's district court convicted him Tuesday of having sex with a minor and handed him a suspended sentence of 21 months.