Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;27;25;A shower or t-storm;28;24;WSW;13;83%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;38;29;Sunny and very warm;40;30;NNW;8;51%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;30;18;Lots of sun, nice;30;19;W;23;43%;4%;9

Algiers, Algeria;More sun than clouds;27;20;Sunny and humid;26;20;E;13;67%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Lots of sun, warm;27;13;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;18;55%;10%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;14;9;Rather cloudy;16;11;S;11;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hotter;43;28;Not as hot;39;24;NNW;18;25%;13%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;27;13;Mostly sunny;28;14;W;16;32%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;16;6;Pleasant and warmer;23;17;NE;12;74%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Pleasant and warmer;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSW;11;43%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;13;A little p.m. rain;16;14;ENE;22;68%;88%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;41;25;Plenty of sunshine;39;24;NW;23;20%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SW;9;57%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;18;65%;66%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;36;26;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;SW;11;64%;65%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;WSW;21;62%;4%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;ESE;11;56%;91%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;30;16;Couple of t-storms;33;18;WNW;8;41%;76%;8

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;31;11;Partly sunny;24;12;NNW;11;44%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;18;10;A little rain;17;9;SE;10;80%;79%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;27;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;SE;16;49%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;A shower or t-storm;32;17;NNE;15;46%;56%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Lots of sun, warm;31;17;A strong t-storm;32;21;S;8;50%;42%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;17;Partly sunny;31;17;WNW;8;54%;41%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;32;17;Couple of t-storms;32;16;NNW;11;49%;63%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Partly sunny;15;12;N;16;67%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;31;16;Increasing clouds;31;17;NW;8;35%;39%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;25;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;S;14;57%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;35;23;Sunshine, pleasant;34;21;N;13;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;15;5;Partly sunny;15;12;NNW;15;64%;87%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;21;A t-storm in spots;26;20;S;5;68%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;29;Mostly cloudy;38;29;S;12;47%;28%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;25;17;Partly sunny;24;20;SE;13;56%;68%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;SW;13;80%;72%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;19;11;Partly sunny;19;11;WNW;17;54%;19%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;29;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;25;WSW;22;76%;2%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;34;22;Plenty of sun;34;23;ENE;13;43%;7%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower in places;31;22;S;17;69%;45%;6

Delhi, India;Couple of t-storms;33;25;A t-storm or two;37;25;W;14;75%;79%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;35;18;Partly sunny, warm;34;17;SW;10;23%;31%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;SSE;14;74%;86%;3

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;34;22;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;10;61%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;19;15;Warmer with some sun;25;13;WNW;18;71%;49%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with some sun;37;21;Turning out cloudy;36;21;N;11;20%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;26;22;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;WSW;10;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;Some brightening;33;26;SSE;8;78%;56%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;21;6;Turning cloudy;19;5;SE;9;48%;28%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SE;12;68%;43%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Rain tapering off;16;9;Thundershowers;16;9;NW;23;70%;71%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;SW;12;79%;72%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;30;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;28;S;19;79%;81%;7

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;29;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;18;55%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;32;23;Turning cloudy;32;23;WSW;15;60%;28%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower or t-storm;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NNE;24;81%;55%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Warmer with some sun;24;16;Showers around;27;19;SE;9;73%;61%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;Inc. clouds;33;25;SE;10;67%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;41;28;Sunny and pleasant;37;30;N;20;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;20;6;Sunshine and nice;20;4;WNW;9;54%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;36;16;Sunny and very warm;34;16;E;8;13%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;35;30;Clouds and sun;34;30;WSW;24;65%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A t-storm or two;27;19;SW;9;77%;85%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny, warm;42;29;SSW;17;30%;49%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;25;12;NW;16;51%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Partial sunshine;32;26;ENE;26;62%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;21;Clouds and sun;29;21;NW;7;67%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;34;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;36;26;S;12;70%;89%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a t-storm;32;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;8;77%;65%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;15;-4;Sunny and mild;14;-3;NE;9;28%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;27;23;Thunderstorms;29;24;WSW;8;84%;82%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;16;Mostly cloudy;21;16;S;14;71%;9%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Not as warm;27;17;NW;11;65%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;Mostly sunny;31;18;SSW;17;55%;28%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;31;19;Fog, then sun;31;19;S;9;54%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;26;20;Sunny and nice;26;20;N;9;74%;6%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, very hot;36;21;Very hot;37;21;NNE;8;32%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Couple of t-storms;30;28;A shower or two;31;27;WSW;15;69%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;33;25;A shower or two;31;25;NNE;6;72%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSW;10;67%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;15;9;An afternoon shower;13;4;E;11;73%;52%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny;27;12;N;10;34%;16%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;27;A shower or t-storm;31;27;ESE;17;72%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Severe thunderstorms;26;9;A t-shower in spots;20;6;WNW;17;48%;41%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;34;26;A stray shower;31;26;SSW;21;68%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;13;5;Periods of sun;15;11;NNE;14;78%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;A morning t-storm;23;15;A couple of showers;22;14;WSW;9;63%;65%;7

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;23;12;Partly sunny, cooler;17;9;W;24;57%;55%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;28;SW;24;76%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and some clouds;25;13;Clouds and sun;25;12;E;9;58%;19%;7

New York, United States;Turning sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;29;18;W;12;49%;34%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;31;17;A shower in the p.m.;29;20;W;15;43%;57%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;29;16;A stray shower;25;16;SW;9;68%;54%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;27;18;Rain tapering off;27;18;WNW;12;75%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;20;7;Partly sunny;20;9;SSE;11;39%;31%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;Spotty showers;22;11;WSW;19;65%;62%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;28;25;Clouds, a shower;28;25;E;21;84%;91%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;S;12;81%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;24;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;NE;10;78%;87%;8

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;37;22;A strong t-storm;34;22;SSE;9;45%;64%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;12;An afternoon shower;19;13;NW;16;64%;82%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;34;25;A heavy thunderstorm;35;26;SW;8;62%;72%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;30;24;Cloudy;32;24;SE;15;72%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ESE;10;48%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;32;16;Partly sunny;28;15;ENE;10;45%;10%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rather cloudy;32;16;Mostly sunny;31;19;W;11;50%;30%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;20;11;A little rain;19;10;SSW;12;72%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;27;19;Decreasing clouds;26;18;NNW;12;71%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;24;Showers;28;24;SSE;17;78%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain, mainly early;11;9;Rain at times;13;8;ESE;21;75%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and a t-storm;20;12;Thundershowers;18;10;WNW;22;61%;62%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;24;19;A little a.m. rain;24;19;NNE;8;77%;81%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;28;Sunny and very warm;43;27;NNW;22;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Mostly sunny;31;17;WNW;10;45%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cool;16;9;Rain in the morning;16;9;WNW;18;81%;87%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;23;14;Fog to sun;24;15;SW;14;63%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SSW;9;77%;78%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;26;A shower or two;30;26;SE;18;74%;73%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;22;19;Showers and t-storms;23;19;ESE;7;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;29;17;Nice with some sun;31;18;NW;12;19%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;A thick cloud cover;15;7;Cloudy;15;7;WNW;6;40%;44%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;Showers and t-storms;29;24;N;10;78%;71%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;36;18;Dimmed sunshine, hot;34;15;NNW;10;45%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;20;11;Sun and some clouds;20;11;NE;11;50%;6%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;SW;9;36%;6%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;Cloudy;28;23;SE;14;72%;67%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;33;28;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;9;72%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;25;13;A t-storm in spots;29;14;WSW;9;62%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in spots;30;26;E;19;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;19;11;Variable cloudiness;19;9;WNW;19;40%;38%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;19;10;Some sun;18;12;SW;18;70%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;33;26;Cloudy with a shower;32;26;NE;9;64%;66%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and a t-storm;16;11;Thundershowers;16;11;NW;27;63%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;37;24;Sunshine and hot;38;24;NE;12;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Downpours;25;15;Sunshine, pleasant;25;15;NNW;22;55%;62%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;41;24;Sunny and very warm;38;24;NNW;15;11%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;28;22;Some sun;27;22;S;16;45%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;34;17;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;ENE;8;39%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;29;20;Rain, heavy at times;23;21;SW;20;82%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;12;NNW;13;68%;10%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;28;20;Sunny and nice;29;22;ESE;16;60%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;SE;18;41%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers, some heavy;17;8;Warmer;22;8;NE;13;32%;3%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Mostly sunny;19;9;W;10;52%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;A shower or t-storm;31;16;NNE;11;44%;56%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;E;8;60%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Severe thunderstorms;26;9;Thundershowers;19;7;WNW;17;57%;62%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;35;11;Lots of sun, cooler;22;11;WNW;20;45%;8%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;12;8;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;N;24;78%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;11;72%;77%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;13;A t-shower in spots;29;15;NE;9;30%;51%;9

