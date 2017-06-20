Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, June 20, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Couple of t-storms;81;77;A shower or t-storm;83;76;WSW;8;83%;78%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;100;84;Sunny and very warm;104;86;NNW;5;51%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;85;65;Lots of sun, nice;85;65;W;14;43%;4%;9

Algiers, Algeria;More sun than clouds;80;68;Sunny and humid;79;68;E;8;67%;2%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Lots of sun, warm;81;56;Partly sunny;83;67;ESE;11;55%;10%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little a.m. rain;57;48;Rather cloudy;61;52;S;7;69%;44%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and hotter;109;82;Not as hot;102;76;NNW;11;25%;13%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;80;56;Mostly sunny;83;57;W;10;32%;0%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, but cool;61;43;Pleasant and warmer;74;63;NE;7;74%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Pleasant and warmer;84;67;Mostly sunny;86;67;SSW;7;43%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;64;55;A little p.m. rain;61;57;ENE;14;68%;88%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;105;77;Plenty of sunshine;102;75;NW;14;20%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;94;75;Partly sunny;94;74;SW;6;57%;44%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;85;68;W;11;65%;66%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or t-storm;97;79;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;SW;7;64%;65%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;85;71;Partly sunny, humid;86;73;WSW;13;62%;4%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;A shower in the p.m.;90;72;ESE;7;56%;91%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;87;61;Couple of t-storms;91;65;WNW;5;41%;76%;8

Berlin, Germany;Warm with some sun;87;53;Partly sunny;76;53;NNW;7;44%;4%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;64;50;A little rain;63;49;SE;6;80%;79%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;80;53;Sunshine, pleasant;79;56;SE;10;49%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;67;A shower or t-storm;89;63;NNE;9;46%;56%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Lots of sun, warm;88;63;A strong t-storm;89;70;S;5;50%;42%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;86;62;Partly sunny;88;63;WNW;5;54%;41%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;Couple of t-storms;90;60;NNW;7;49%;63%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;56;45;Partly sunny;59;54;N;10;67%;3%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;88;61;Increasing clouds;87;63;NW;5;35%;39%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;77;66;Mostly sunny;82;67;S;9;57%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;95;73;Sunshine, pleasant;93;70;N;8;33%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;58;41;Partly sunny;59;53;NNW;9;64%;87%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;70;A t-storm in spots;79;68;S;3;68%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;84;Mostly cloudy;101;85;S;8;47%;28%;8

Chicago, United States;A t-storm in spots;78;62;Partly sunny;76;68;SE;8;56%;68%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;SW;8;80%;72%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, breezy;66;51;Partly sunny;65;52;WNW;11;54%;19%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine and breezy;84;76;Clouds and sun, nice;83;77;WSW;14;76%;2%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;93;71;Plenty of sun;92;73;ENE;8;43%;7%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;85;71;A shower in places;88;71;S;11;69%;45%;6

Delhi, India;Couple of t-storms;91;77;A t-storm or two;98;77;W;8;75%;79%;9

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;95;65;Partly sunny, warm;94;63;SW;6;23%;31%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;89;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;79;SSE;9;74%;86%;3

Dili, East Timor;High clouds;94;71;Partly sunny;89;73;SE;6;61%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;66;58;Warmer with some sun;76;55;WNW;11;71%;49%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with some sun;99;70;Turning out cloudy;97;70;N;7;20%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;79;72;Mostly sunny, humid;81;69;WSW;6;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;81;Some brightening;92;79;SSE;5;78%;56%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;70;43;Turning cloudy;66;42;SE;5;48%;28%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower or t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SE;8;68%;43%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Rain tapering off;61;48;Thundershowers;60;48;NW;14;70%;71%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;89;79;SW;8;79%;72%;8

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm or two;85;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;82;S;12;79%;81%;7

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;85;73;Partly sunny;87;73;ENE;11;55%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;90;73;Turning cloudy;90;74;WSW;9;60%;28%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;A shower or t-storm;89;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;NNE;15;81%;55%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Warmer with some sun;76;62;Showers around;81;66;SE;5;73%;61%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;74;Inc. clouds;91;76;SE;6;67%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;105;82;Sunny and pleasant;98;85;N;13;51%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;68;43;Sunshine and nice;68;39;WNW;6;54%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;97;60;Sunny and very warm;94;61;E;5;13%;1%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;95;86;Clouds and sun;92;85;WSW;15;65%;27%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;77;65;A t-storm or two;81;66;SW;5;77%;85%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;82;Mostly sunny, warm;107;84;SSW;11;30%;49%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;84;64;Partly sunny;77;54;NW;10;51%;27%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;81;Partial sunshine;90;80;ENE;16;62%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;86;70;Clouds and sun;84;70;NW;4;67%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;94;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;97;79;S;8;70%;89%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some sun, a t-storm;90;76;A thunderstorm;91;76;NNE;5;77%;65%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;58;25;Sunny and mild;57;26;NE;6;28%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;81;74;Thunderstorms;83;75;WSW;5;84%;82%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;61;Mostly cloudy;70;61;S;9;71%;9%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;Not as warm;81;63;NW;7;65%;25%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;Mostly sunny;89;65;SSW;11;55%;28%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;87;66;Fog, then sun;87;66;S;6;54%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;79;68;Sunny and nice;79;68;N;5;74%;6%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, very hot;96;69;Very hot;98;71;NNE;5;32%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Couple of t-storms;86;83;A shower or two;89;81;WSW;9;69%;66%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;91;77;A shower or two;87;77;NNE;4;72%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;A thunderstorm;89;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;SSW;6;67%;79%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;60;48;An afternoon shower;56;40;E;7;73%;52%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;50;Partly sunny;80;54;N;6;34%;16%;15

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;88;81;A shower or t-storm;88;81;ESE;11;72%;74%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Severe thunderstorms;79;48;A t-shower in spots;68;44;WNW;11;48%;41%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler in the p.m.;93;79;A stray shower;88;78;SSW;13;68%;78%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;55;41;Periods of sun;60;52;NNE;8;78%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;A morning t-storm;74;58;A couple of showers;72;57;WSW;6;63%;65%;7

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;73;54;Partly sunny, cooler;63;48;W;15;57%;55%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;83;SW;15;76%;78%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and some clouds;77;55;Clouds and sun;76;53;E;6;58%;19%;7

New York, United States;Turning sunny;85;69;Partly sunny;84;65;W;8;49%;34%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and nice;87;63;A shower in the p.m.;85;68;W;9;43%;57%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;84;61;A stray shower;76;61;SW;5;68%;54%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;81;65;Rain tapering off;81;65;WNW;7;75%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;68;45;Partly sunny;68;49;SSE;7;39%;31%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;71;55;Spotty showers;72;52;WSW;12;65%;62%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;82;76;Clouds, a shower;83;77;E;13;84%;91%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;86;77;Showers and t-storms;86;77;S;7;81%;81%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;75;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;NE;6;78%;87%;8

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;98;71;A strong t-storm;94;71;SSE;6;45%;64%;7

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;72;54;An afternoon shower;66;55;NW;10;64%;82%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower or t-storm;93;78;A heavy thunderstorm;94;78;SW;5;62%;72%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;86;75;Cloudy;89;74;SE;9;72%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;94;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ESE;6;48%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warm;89;61;Partly sunny;83;58;ENE;6;45%;10%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rather cloudy;89;61;Mostly sunny;88;66;W;7;50%;30%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;69;51;A little rain;66;50;SSW;8;72%;91%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;81;66;Decreasing clouds;79;65;NNW;8;71%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;75;Showers;82;75;SSE;11;78%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain, mainly early;52;48;Rain at times;55;47;ESE;13;75%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain and a t-storm;68;53;Thundershowers;65;50;WNW;14;61%;62%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A few showers;76;66;A little a.m. rain;75;66;NNE;5;77%;81%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;105;83;Sunny and very warm;109;80;NNW;13;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;Mostly sunny;88;63;WNW;7;45%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cool;62;49;Rain in the morning;60;47;WNW;11;81%;87%;3

San Francisco, United States;Fog to sun;73;57;Fog to sun;76;60;SW;9;63%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;64;Showers and t-storms;79;66;SSW;5;77%;78%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;79;A shower or two;86;78;SE;11;74%;73%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;71;66;Showers and t-storms;73;66;ESE;4;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;84;62;Nice with some sun;87;64;NW;7;19%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;A thick cloud cover;59;45;Cloudy;58;44;WNW;4;40%;44%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;87;74;Showers and t-storms;85;74;N;6;78%;71%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;97;64;Dimmed sunshine, hot;93;60;NNW;6;45%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;68;51;Sun and some clouds;68;51;NE;7;50%;6%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;89;71;Mostly sunny;89;69;SW;6;36%;6%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the p.m.;84;73;Cloudy;82;73;SE;9;72%;67%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;91;82;A stray thunderstorm;89;81;SSE;5;72%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;78;55;A t-storm in spots;84;58;WSW;6;62%;45%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower in spots;86;79;E;12;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;67;52;Variable cloudiness;67;49;WNW;12;40%;38%;5

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;67;50;Some sun;64;54;SW;11;70%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy;92;78;Cloudy with a shower;90;78;NE;6;64%;66%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and a t-storm;61;51;Thundershowers;61;52;NW;17;63%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunshine and hot;100;76;NE;8;21%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Downpours;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;77;59;NNW;13;55%;62%;8

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;106;76;Sunny and very warm;101;75;NNW;9;11%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine and nice;82;71;Some sun;81;71;S;10;45%;27%;9

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;93;63;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;ENE;5;39%;1%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;83;69;Rain, heavy at times;74;70;SW;13;82%;93%;3

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;71;55;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;NNW;8;68%;10%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;82;68;Sunny and nice;84;71;ESE;10;60%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and pleasant;90;71;Partly sunny, warm;95;72;SE;11;41%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers, some heavy;63;47;Warmer;72;47;NE;8;32%;3%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;Mostly sunny;67;48;W;6;52%;5%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny and hot;92;67;A shower or t-storm;87;61;NNE;7;44%;56%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;E;5;60%;55%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Severe thunderstorms;79;48;Thundershowers;67;44;WNW;10;57%;62%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;96;52;Lots of sun, cooler;72;51;WNW;12;45%;8%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;54;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;57;46;N;15;78%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;79;A couple of t-storms;88;78;SW;7;72%;77%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;89;55;A t-shower in spots;84;59;NE;6;30%;51%;9

